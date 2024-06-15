Meet RDA Illawarra Shoalhaven's new board members

Business leaders across industry, academia, health, and community services have been appointed to Regional Development Australia Illawarra Shoalhaven's (RDAIS) new board.
Led by recently appointed RDAIS chair Mark McKenzie, the board includes well-known names like Dr Jodie Edwards, VC Indigenous Research Fellow at the University of Wollongong; Narelle Clay, CEO of Southern Youth and Family Services; Marika Calfas, CEO of NSW Ports; and Dave Scott, General Manager Manufacturing Australia at BlueScope.
The RDAIS is the region's advocacy body, and Mr McKenzie said the members are committed to building upon the region's strengths.
"We were blown away by the volume and calibre of applicants who expressed interest in joining the RDA Illawarra Shoalhaven Board. Applicants were assessed based on their experience, governance skills, geographic representation and proven commitment to bettering our region. I'm very confident in this new board's ability to deliver tangible outcomes for the Illawarra and Shoalhaven," said Mr McKenzie.
The new board members include:
Regional Development Australia Illawarra expanded its boundary to include the Shoalhaven and Jervis Bay Territory from April 1.
Under the guidance of the new Board, RDAIS's priorities include fostering collaboration with industry, supporting innovation and entrepreneurship, advocating for infrastructure investments, addressing workforce challenges, and championing the government's decarbonisation and renewable energy efforts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.