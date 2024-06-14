Council starts work Monday on a temporary fix to The Wool Road sink hole

Work starts Monday to provide a temporary fix to the sink hole in The Wool Road at Old Erowal Bay.
The road has been closed since the culvert below the road pavement collapsed during flash flooding on Thursday June 6, causing the sink hole.
Shoalhaven Council's city services director Carey McIntyre , said in recent days a permanent repair to the road could take up to 10 months.
However council staff have worked to find a temporary solution to reopen the connecting road between Vincentia and Old Erowal Bay.
"Finding a viable solution within a week of the incident is a credit to the expertise and professionalism of our staff who are incredibly experienced in dealing with impacts of natural disasters," Mr McIntyre said.
"We recognise how important this road is to residents and the broader community and are pleased to have some good news to share," he said.
Work will tart on Monday, June 17, and involve installing a temporary pipe then adding temporary road pavement.
Th work is expected to be finished by Friday, July 12, weather permitting.
Mr McIntyre said the temporary road would accommodate two lanes of traffic and the aim, subject to site conditions and constraints, was be to have no load limit.
The road is expected to be closed during heavy rain events if water is topping over.
Work of permanent repairs will continue while the temporary fix is being put in place.
Updates about the progress of the temporary road construction and the remediation of the existing road are available on council's website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.