Meet experimental rock duo Frozen Android, formed via a disability support program

Trent Walters and James McCoy founded their band 'Frozen Android' almost six years ago after meeting through the Aruma disability support program.
They described their sound as an experimental form of progressive rock, comparative to European genre, Kraut rock.
"Pink Floyd would probably be the best example of the type of experimental rock we do," Mr McCoy said.
"We both play a mixture of guitar, bass, synths, and we have played a Bodhran as well, which is a handheld Irish drum.
"I just love playing music more than anything else, and it's the fun of it as well."
For Mr Walters, he said he enjoyed making music and doing something that was different to stereotypical Australian bands with a distinct sound, like The Chats or Amyl and The Sniffers.
"We want to challenge that ideal, don't get me wrong, we don't mind those bands though," he said.
"When people hear Australian music they often think blues rock, or punk style, or rap and we want to challenge that ideal.
"And we do like to share with other people, a lot of people assume it's for ourselves, but at the end of the day we like to get other people to know about this."
"We understand each others limits and we can work around that."
An Aruma staff member paired Mr Walters and Mr McCoy together after noticing their similar interests, they initially bonded over Frank Zappa and their friendship evolved from there.
Starting as a cover group, they eventually moved towards original songs as they balance out their talents.
Aruma support worker and customer Samuel Bennett was not only a friend of the band, but a fan of their music, describing their unique musical talent as "through the roof".
"The type of music they do is just very impressive," Mr Bennett said.
"It's very nice, soothing, and relaxing and it stimulates the mind to help relax."
He said he believed the Aruma program was a supportive way to form a band, as it brought people together with similar disabilities, which helped them work well together.
"If there's anything they're not sure of then there's people that who can support them, myself included," Mr Bennett said.
Looking to the future, Mr Walters and Mr McCoy are hoping to bring Frozen Android to a stage in Sydney as they perform to wider audiences and build their name.
