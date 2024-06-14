South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Meet experimental rock duo Frozen Android, formed via a disability support program

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated June 14 2024 - 4:55pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trent Walters and James McCoy from Frozen Android. Picture by Holly McGuinness
Trent Walters and James McCoy from Frozen Android. Picture by Holly McGuinness

Trent Walters and James McCoy founded their band 'Frozen Android' almost six years ago after meeting through the Aruma disability support program.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.