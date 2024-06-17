Inaugural Aruma Palooza a hit with the community, as disability hub opens it's doors

Aruma disability services opened up their Nowra facility to the community on Friday, for a festival themed event co-organised by the Aruma team and National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) participants.
Aruma regional manager Wayne Anderson said the event was a delayed opening celebration of their Nowra hub, and an inclusive opportunity that brought customers to the community and community to customers.
The hub, which opened in January, is the first of many that will be opened by Aruma, as a purpose built facility for NDIS recipients to access and enjoy.
"It's all about customer choice and control, if a customer wants to participate in an activity onsite then we do that, otherwise we can take them out into the community, because they are a member of that community," Mr Anderson said.
The facility has a variety of areas to suit customer needs, which Mr Anderson said were intentionally inclusive spaces that would cater to a variety of interests and abilities.
"We can connect our customers online in the technology zone, whether that's through social media, streaming, or video games," Mr Anderson said.
"Then there's the music area, which is all around music therapy, we also have a sensory room which is about sensory stimulation and a place customers can go to to self regulate.
"Our outside area is for our gardening program, with all the plants and equipment donated by the local Bunnings.
"We see these places as an inclusive zone for everyone, whether they're in school and want to come down and have a look or just pop in and see what we do, we're more than welcome to invite anyone into our community here in Nowra."
The only prerequisite for participants is to be an NDIS recipient and those interested in services or applying for a support worker position are encouraged to reach out.
"This is the first of our investment back into community, so we're revamping what community looks like for Aruma in the future and so this is the first of many hubs that are going to be redesigned for all customer cohorts," Mr Anderson said.
Aruma customer Mary Curwen is 25-years-old, she has been a participant for over two years and goes to the hub most days, some of her passions include making and teaching art.
"I like to create artworks and hang out, sometimes I play the games here and mostly I'm just an artwork person."
"Normally I draw with textas."
As a big fan of My Little Pony, Ms Curwen often recreates characters from the show, or fantasy scenes.
"It makes people happy, and I like when it involves other people," she said.
"On Tuesdays I'm now running an art class and teaching people to do artworks, it's my first time ever as a teacher.
"Not only does it get people involved, but the people who do it can learn new skills and make new friends."
