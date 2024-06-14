Funds released to speed up a major residential expansion at West Nowra

West Nowra is in line for a major expansion, with 2000 new homes in the pipeline.
The State Government has announced it is joining with Shoalhaven Council to invest $10.35 million to fast-track infrastructure supporting the extra 2000 homes at West Nowra.
The money will help deliver major upgrades to water and wastewater infrastructure to support the development of the Mundamia and Cabbage Tree Lane Urban Release areas.
Shoalhaven Council applied for funding to upgrade the water and wastewater infrastructure two years ago, according to Cr Serena Copley.
She welcomed the funding from the Accelerated Infrastructure Fund, established to help deliver critical infrastructure projects across the state including roads, stormwater, sewers and open space that enable and support new home development.
However Cr Copley cautioned, "What I am seriously concerned about is the lack of funding for infrastructure like roads, schools, footpaths and playgrounds to support development of this magnitude."
"Where is the funding to finally upgrade Yalwal Road or Albatross Road?
"There is no mention of planning for a school, and no discussion regarding any upgrades to parks, playgrounds or footpaths.
"Grand statements about development of this magnitude without acknowledging the need for supporting infrastructure is hugely concerning" Cr Copley said.
"Future development in West Nowra must be supported by other forms of additional and coordinated infrastructure - this will include both new and upgraded existing infrastructure and facilities, such as road and transport improvements, additional community facilities etc."
Planning Minister Paul Scully said the funding would allow "functioning and well serviced new homes" to be made available in fast-growing areas.
"A new home is no good if you cannot flush the toilet or drive down the road to the park," he said.
"Accelerated delivery of infrastructure like sewage treatment plants and adequate roads will allow more new homes to be approved sooner in these growing regional areas.
"Housing affordability and availability is the biggest single pressure facing the people of NSW, and that's why we are focusing investment in these key infrastructure projects to clear the way for new and thriving communities to take shape,' Mr Scully said.
State Member for South Coast, Liza Butler said the funding "marks a significant step forward for the West Nowra community".
"By fast-tracking critical infrastructure projects, we are not only paving the way for new homes but also ensuring that our growing communities have access to the high-quality services they deserve," she said.
"This $10.35 million allocation to the West Nowra Urban Release Area water and wastewater Infrastructure, along with the $3.88 million upgrade to the Shoalhaven Culburra Wastewater Treatment Plant, highlights our commitment to sustainable development and vibrant neighbourhoods.
"It is crucial that we continue to support the delivery of more homes to keep our young people within our state and provide opportunities for future generations," Ms Butler said.
Cr Copley said both Urban Release Areas were identified in council's strategic planning, and rezoned in 2014 to enable future development as part of the Shoalhaven Local Environmental Plan process.
"Part of the Mundamia URA has a State Government issued development approval, the implementation detail of which is currently being worked through to enable development to commence," Cr Copley said.
"The Cabbage Tree Lane URA was always envisaged to be a much longer-term development area and requires more detailed planning to enable its actual 'release' and the consideration of future development", she said
"I look forward to the relevant NSW Government agencies collaborating with council as work continues on this to help ensure that the future growth is planned, coordinated and funded."
