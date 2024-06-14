Giants heading to Kangaroo Valley as they prepare for AFLW season

The GWS Giants AFLW players are heading to Kangaroo Valley as they prepare for the coming season.
The Giants have organised a pre-season camp at Kangaroo Valley, featuring two days of intense training and team-bonding exercises in preparation for the AFLW season that begins in late August.
Ahead of the camp the Giants will descend on Canberra on July 4 and 5 for a Girls Footy Festival and a host of school visits.
The Canberra Girls Footy Festival at EPC Solar Park in Phillip welcomes young girls of all skill levels and abilities - as well as all eight Canberra junior footy clubs.
The GWS decision to hold a pre-season camp in Kangaroo Valley follows a similar decision by the Australian Under 20s rugby squad in the lead-up to the inaugural TRC U20 - a tournament played between Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Argentina.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.