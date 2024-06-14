Innovative AI project earns Shoalhaven City Council top accolades at state awards

Shoalhaven City Council was recently recognised for excellence in Innovative Leadership at the NSW Local Government Excellence Awards.
Council's team of IT specialists and engineers were Highly Commended for a project harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) which detected road defects.
SCC city performance director Kerrie Hamilton said the innovative project was borne out of necessity following a barrage of natural disasters in the Shoalhaven.
Ms Hamilton particularly recognised the supporting team and Council's Chief Information Officer, Dane Hamilton, as a leader in the digital transformation space as he was transforming the way innovative and contemporary solutions were utilised by council.
"With almost 1,800 km of roads across the region, identifying and recording road damage has long been an issue for Council, but this has become particularly challenging following severe weather events," Ms Hamilton said.
"Our leaders in the business knew it needed an innovative solution to assist with the immediate identification and classification of road defects and to ensure the worst roads were triaged and prioritised.
"An internal cross-functional team managed and executed a project that has resulted in the improved capture of road defects to respond to the communities needs more swiftly.
The project partnered with TechnologyOne and Retina Visions, where cameras were placed at the front of six recycle collection trucks to monitor road conditions.
Footage was then scoured by artificial intelligence which identified potholes, road cracks or damage.
The collected data would then be triaged and forwarded to the SCC asset management solution, which would then create and action work orders.
