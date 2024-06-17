Check out what's on across the Shoalhaven this week: Markets, exhibitions and more

The Huskisson Beer & BBQ Festival is back again for 2024, with craft beer and beverage makers coming form all over New South Wales, to the Shoalhaven. More than just beer, there will be live music, smokers cooking up a barbecue, and a Husky Hot Wing Challenge. The family-friendly event takes place at Huskisson Park, and includes family friendly activities like face painting and a bouncy castle. Bring a picnic rug and rug up to enjoy in some amazing local musicians, brews and BBQ.

