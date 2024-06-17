Check out what's on across the Shoalhaven this week: Markets, exhibitions and more

Beloved characters from The Wind in The Willows are coming to the Nowra Players stage, including Mr. Toad, gruff old Badger and wily Water Rat. Originally written by Kenneth Grahame, it has been adapted for the stage by Tony Nicholls and a special musical score by Richard John. This enchanting tale will be held from June 15 to June 29, warming hearts and creating a memorable show for parents and kids across the Shoalhaven to enjoy.
The Jervis Bay Maritime Museum will host an array of international fashion designs, bringing glitz and glamour to the Shoalhaven for 'The Craft of Design exhibition. Featuring designs worn by Nicole Kidman, Queen Mary of Denmark, Taylor Swift, Dita Von Teese and Miranda Kerr, this collection of works explores designs from iconic Australian designers Collette Dinnigan and Romance Was Born.
After winning the hearts of audiences across the country, South Coast singer-songwriter Kay Proudlove's wonderful comedy about the agony of growing up comes to the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre on Wednesday, June 19 as part of a national tour. Dear Diary is being performed at 1pm and 8pm at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre, and tickets are available online or 4429 5757.
The Huskisson Beer & BBQ Festival is back again for 2024, with craft beer and beverage makers coming form all over New South Wales, to the Shoalhaven. More than just beer, there will be live music, smokers cooking up a barbecue, and a Husky Hot Wing Challenge. The family-friendly event takes place at Huskisson Park, and includes family friendly activities like face painting and a bouncy castle. Bring a picnic rug and rug up to enjoy in some amazing local musicians, brews and BBQ.
The Nowra Fresh Food Market features fresh produce from across the south coasts growers, makers and farmers. Located in the heart of Nowra at Harry Sawkins Park, attendees can find fruit, vegetables, herbs, spices and so much more, from 1pm to 5pm.
The Berry Farmers Market brings fresh produce straight from the farm every Thursday afternoon, as well as preserves, baked goods, dinner and more. Now held at a new location, the Berry Bowling Club, from 2pm to 5pm and some stall holders opt to stay until 6pm. Stall holders include, Rita's Farm, Strong Organics, Produce From Orange, Flour Water Salt, Gung's Gourmet Thai, Kangaroo Valley Gourmet and many more.
SUnset Sessions at Cuppitts
