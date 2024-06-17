South Coast Register
Check out what's on across the Shoalhaven this week: Markets, exhibitions and more

By Staff Reporters
Updated June 17 2024 - 3:34pm, first published 3:33pm
Nowra Players cast of Wind in the WIllows. Picture supplied
Nowra Players present The Wind in The Willows

June 15 - 29

Beloved characters from The Wind in The Willows are coming to the Nowra Players stage, including Mr. Toad, gruff old Badger and wily Water Rat. Originally written by Kenneth Grahame, it has been adapted for the stage by Tony Nicholls and a special musical score by Richard John. This enchanting tale will be held from June 15 to June 29, warming hearts and creating a memorable show for parents and kids across the Shoalhaven to enjoy.

