Rotary recognises key personnel from Shoalhaven's emergency services

Key personnel from the Shoalhaven's emergency services were recognised during a ceremony in Ulladulla on Wednesday, June 12.
The Shoalhaven Emergency Services Community Awards were held at the Dunn-Lewis Centre, hosted by the region's three Rotary clubs - Berry, Nowra and Milton-Ulladulla.
The awards are open to Shoalhaven-based personnel from the NSW Police, Fire and Rescue, Marine Rescue, NSW Ambulance, Australian Red Cross, Rural Fire Service, State Emergency Service and Surf Life Saving, with the winners entered into Rotary's state awards.
This year the Shoalhaven awards also recognised the work many Defence Force members carry out in the community.
Major winners on the night included Sergeant Matthew Breed, named NSW Police Shoalhaven Officer of the Year..
The nomination said Sergeant Breed had worked through several disasters including the Black Summer bushfires and the COVID pandemic.
During Black Summer, "Some of Sergeant Breed's team were personally impacted by the fire, and his compassion and empathy right through those events really consolidated his commitment to his people and the community as a whole," the nomination said.
Shoalhaven salaried officer of the year was Robert Mason, the Nowra Fire and Rescue station officer, who is also an ultra marathon runner who has participated in major events across Australia since 2008.
Along with mentoring fellow runners, Mr Mason has been a passionate supporter of the Westmead Children's Hospital burns unit.
During the COVID pandemic in 2021 he was part of a charity run covering 150km in eight days, raising more than $81,000 for the burns unit.
He has also raised money for charity running from Eden to the top of Mount Kosciuszko, and winning a handicapped race from Jindabyne to Charlotte Pass.
Shoalhaven Volunteer Officer of the Year was Nowra-Culburra Surf Life Saving Club's Simon Fillery, whose training and professionalism came to the fore on Christmas Eve 2023.
As patrol captain Mr Fillery received a callout to a reported drowning at Lake Wollumboola, and as the first emergency member on scene organised his patrol members to apply cardio pulmonary resuscitation.
After the patient was handed over to paramedics, Mr Fillery was praised for his professionalism, saying his efforts provided the patient's only chance of survival.
The night's final award was the ADF Community Volunteer of the Year, presented to Lieutenant Stewart Mathies, an aviation warfare instructor on the MH-60R Seahawk helicopter with the 725 Squadron at HMAS Albatross.
Lieutenant Mathies is also a volunteer surf life saver at Werri Beach, and as a driver and crew member on the inflatable rescue boat has participated in a number of rescues.
He has also been active in the club's nippers program, providing water safety during events, and helped create and deliver rescue board training sessions during the week.
The award winners were chosen from a list of finalists including Lynne Hocking and Daniel Pauperis from Marine Rescue, Jennifer Lawler AFSM and Janet Ford from the Rural Fire Service, Bill Frazer and Jeremy Sheen from the SES, and Lieutenant Joshua Chambers and Andrew Rolfe from the ADF.
