Elderly man missing from Culburra Beach found safe and well this morning

An elderly man reported missing from Culburra Beach has been found safe and well.
Sergio Napoleoni, 94, left a residential care facility at Culburra Beach about 10am on Thursday, June 13, and caught a train from Bomaderry Railway Station to Wollongong.
He was seen at an address on Merimbula Street, Flinders, about 3.20pm, but after that could not be contacted or located, leading to police being notified.
There were concerns for Mr Napoleoni due to his age and living with dementia.
Following inquiries, Mr Napoleoni was found safe and well this morning in Lake Illawarra.
Police have thanked the media and community for their assistance.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.