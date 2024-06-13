South Coast Register
Search for Sergio, 94, missing from Culburra Beach aged care home

Updated June 13 2024 - 10:08pm, first published 10:07pm
A picture of Sergio Napoleoni. Picture: NSW Police
There are concerns for an elderly dementia sufferer who slipped out of a South Coast facility and caught the train to Wollongong.

