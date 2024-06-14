Bridgerton launch brings more than $50 million to Bowral's economy

The buzz of Bridgerton was inescapable in Bowral, and the Netflix launch brought tens of millions to the Highlands economy, data shows.
Spendmap figures released by council reveal $54.38 million was spent throughout April in Bowral alone - $2.4 million more compared to the same time in 2023.
Internal and external visitors spent more than $39 million throughout the month on dining and entertainment, luxury goods, professional services, department stores and clothing, specialised food such as coffee and pastries. transport, baby goods and groceries.
It is an increase in visitor spending by $1.66 million.
Author and founder of romance bookstore Books Ever After Kat T. Masen said the launch put the town "on the map", and brought more people to the store.
"The experience was fantastic for us," she said.
Local spend also jumped by $700,000 in Bowral in April, going up to $15.2 million.
During the launch from April 16 to 23, the town and businesses were decorated with flowers, there were exclusive screenings of episodes, and a garden party in Milton Park.
Fans also got to meet season three leads Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton.
The second half of Bridgerton will be released on Netflix on June 13.
