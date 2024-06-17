Wildlife washed up and local animal rescues impacted by back-to-back rain events

Following heavy rainfall across the Shoalhaven, native wildlife washed up on Callala Beach and local animal rescue organisations observed an increase in calls.
After wild weather on June 6, two dead kangaroos and a wombat appeared to have washed up on Callala Beach, leaving locals concerned, it brought to light the impact on wildlife these rainfall events had.
Wildlife Rescue South Coast Eastern Grey Kangaroos, Possums and Gliders coordinator Rebecca Scott not only rehabilitates wildlife at her Sanctuary Point home, she conducts hands-on rescues and often operates the emergency hotline.
She said in one day alone during a recent heavy rain event, she received 14 calls for possum relocations in residential homes, as the animals sought refuge from rain and heavy winds.
"Animals are getting displaced, they're getting more diseases, and there's a significant increase in motor strikes [hit by vehicles] when we have these major weather events," Ms Scott said.
"During the last rain event, the phone was ringing off the hook, possum numbers went through the roof, and so did motor strikes.
"And birds as well, high winds knock them out of their trees, and they get thrown into the wind.
"There's always a struggle when there's a long term rain event, they struggle to find decent food, and seek higher ground."
A key concern for the native animals was not only displacement and damage to burrows or territory, but the risk of disease and worms as well.
"You'll find kangaroos are coming closer to homes and roads as the grass is getting too wet and soggy and their feet get rain swelled, the bottom of their feet get sore and they try to get to higher ground, they're just trying to look for a safe dry place," Ms Scott said.
"Wombats are getting rained out as well and seek high ground, but I've had a lot more kangaroo call-outs for them either limping, laying in backyards, or next to roads.
"There's been lot of possums inside houses, sheds, roofs, we're getting a lot more rescues and ask for advice on how to attend those issues."
Ms Scott urges anyone that comes across an animal that seems either unwell, or not right to call the Wildlife Rescue hotline.
For those North of Batemans bay call 0418 427 214 or from Batemans Bay to the Victorian border call 0417 238 921.
"Give our hotline a call, and we can get out there and check the animal out," Ms Scott said.
"Drive to conditions and keep an eye out on the road."
