South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Wildlife washed up and local animal rescues impacted by back-to-back rain events

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated June 17 2024 - 4:34pm, first published 4:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wildlife rescue organisations are urging residents to be patient with native animals as they return to normal habits amid recent heavy rainfall and wild weather. Pictures supplied
Wildlife rescue organisations are urging residents to be patient with native animals as they return to normal habits amid recent heavy rainfall and wild weather. Pictures supplied

Following heavy rainfall across the Shoalhaven, native wildlife washed up on Callala Beach and local animal rescue organisations observed an increase in calls.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.