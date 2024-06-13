The South Coast could be waiting until 2026 for new trains

The new Mariyung train fleet may not be on the South Coast line for another two years.
The most recent reports were putting the train on the South Coast line in late 2025, though that might now have been pushed back to 2026 due to the need for associated timetable changes.
Those changes need to be made to introduce promised extra peak hour services, as well as the simple logistics around running 10-car sets on the line compared to the eight-car Oscars now in use.
"Timetable changes would likely be for this part of the line [will be] late '25 early '26," Sydney Trains CEO Matt Longland said.
"You'll see that train roll out progressively across the rest of the network, which we're expecting at the end of this year."
The train fleet will be rolled out on the Central Coast line later this year, with Blue Mountains line to follow and then the South Coast line.
The reason the South Coast is at the back of the queue is that the trains now serving the line are newer than those on the other intercity lines.
"The good news is that the new intercity fleet, the Mariyung train, is in testing at the moment," Mr Longland said.
"The local modifications are now complete on a number of those trains.
"It will take a number of timetable adjustments to implement the new trains. We want to make sure we get the train right before it goes into service."
Mr Longland said those modifications did not include the installation of adjustable seats; the seats on the trains will remain fixed an unable to be flipped to face the direction of travel.
