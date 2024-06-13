Aruma Palooza event to open up the doors of Nowra's disability support hub

Aruma disability services have opened the doors and invite the Nowra community to it's new Community Hub for the inaugural Aruma Palooza on Friday, June 14.
The new hub opened in January and supports local National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) participants - many of whom will pitch in to help host this feel-good festival.
Aruma Regional Manager, Community Southern NSW, Wayne Adamson, said the event will have a carnival vibe to it, showcasing the hub's talented artistic and musical participants.
"It will be a fully accessible event with carnival games, art and craft activities, a dance floor, and an array of delicious food lovingly prepared by our participants," Mr Adamson said.
"We're lucky to support several musically talented participants who will bust out a few cover songs and some of their own material during our festival.
Local musicians including our support worker Larry Burns, who has played gigs around Nowra, will also add to the musical feast on the day."
The event also offers the opportunity for people in the region with a disability to see the hub's facilities for themselves and explore it's programs.
Jobseekers are also welcome who are considering applying for an Aruma support worker role which is based at the facility.
"Our goal is to grow our hub to support more people with a disability in Nowra and surrounding areas, so we welcome anyone who hasn't seen our facilities and those considering working with us to pop in and check us out on the day," Mr Adamson said.
