South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Aruma Palooza event to open up the doors of Nowra's disability support hub

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated June 13 2024 - 5:38pm, first published 2:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nowra Hub participant Todd Hawthorne (left) will perform at Aruma Palooza tomorrow, pictured with Aruma Community Lead David Lester (right) at a recent Taylor Swift event hosted at the Hub. Picture supplied
Nowra Hub participant Todd Hawthorne (left) will perform at Aruma Palooza tomorrow, pictured with Aruma Community Lead David Lester (right) at a recent Taylor Swift event hosted at the Hub. Picture supplied

Aruma disability services have opened the doors and invite the Nowra community to it's new Community Hub for the inaugural Aruma Palooza on Friday, June 14.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.