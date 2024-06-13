Shoalhaven Council works on a strategy to make housing more affordable

Continued concerns about housing affordability have prompted Shoalhaven Council to prepare a contemporary affordable housing strategy.
It will set out how council will contribute to improving the supply of affordable housing and investigate ways to make homes more affordable.
Mayor Amanda Findley said providing affordable housing was one of the biggest challenges facing the community, and invited residents to provide feedback on the draft.
"Like many regional towns, Shoalhaven has experienced a shortage of housing combined with population growth and record high house prices and rents," Cr Findley said.
"Housing has become the biggest single cost of living pressure people are dealing with right now, with mortgage payments or rent the largest expense for most households.
"In partnership with state and federal governments, council will continue to meet the community's housing needs while supporting a sustainable development industry."
Council adopted an Affordable Housing Strategy in 2017 and has been working to carry out its recommended actions over the past five years.
That has included:
Thanks to a grant from the NSW Government's Regional Housing Strategic Planning Fund, council commissioned planning and economic consultants to prepare the strategy and supporting research papers.
The strategy sets out measurable actions over the short, medium and long terms.
These actions identify the work council can do to help with the provision of affordable housing, noting the limitations on local government's ability for direct intervention.
The draft strategy:
To read the strategy in full and to have your say, head to council's Get Involved page by July 12.
