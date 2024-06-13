Grumpy Old Man - This time I want better toppings on my election

There is something in the air - can you smell it.
When I flare my nostrils and inhale deeply it certainly smells like election time, and it has the faint odour of pepperoni.
Just the other day I received three unsolicited letters and flyers from politicians in my letter box, along with the regular flyer about offerings from a local pizza shop.
And after perusing them all, I was struggling to tell them apart.
There were too many stuffed crusts, cheesy grins and offerings that were obviously laying it on a bit too thick.
And while there were plenty of cases of the truth being stretched further than melting mozzarella, I wondered why they were all trying to lay the toppings on so thickly.
You see, my pizza tastes are pretty simple.
My favourite is a margherita - tomato, mozzarella cheese and fresh basil on a thin crust.
I also want simple things from my politicians - jobs, economic growth, stop the stupid price spiral we're going through, and protect the environment.
But then the PR people get involved, and the pizza dough spins as it is tossed high into the air.
Instead of keeping things simple it seems the politicians are all trying to add so many more toppings to the crust, slapping together ingredients and creating combinations that really don't taste right.
And while many of us hunger for change we instead get claims of initiatives were new or improved, when they really amount to nothing more than switching in sliced ham instead of shredded.
So while the cooks might change, the recipes and the people who make the ingredients remain the same, and we keep being fed the same flavours.
Is it any wonder why it so often leaves a bad taste in the mouth, while we are left feeling dissatisfied?
