With dementia cases to soar in the Shoalhaven, a new approach is being shown in Berry

The number of people with dementia in the Shoalhaven and Illawarra is expected to increase by 55 per cent over the next 30 years.
That figure is higher than the national average.
While national research shows that around two in three people living with dementia remain in the community, many find themselves lacking the crucial support required to navigate life after a dementia diagnosis.
However a new initiative in Berry is hoping to change that.
Leading dementia care provider, Group Homes Australia, has chosen Berry for its first ever regional Rementia Together Retreat from August 19 to 23.
The free government-funded retreat is designed for both the person with a dementia diagnosis and their chosen support partner.
People with a recent dementia diagnosis and their support partner from Illawarra, Shoalhaven, Sutherland, Southern Highlands, and nearby regions are invited to register their interest via grouphomes.com.au/5-day-retreat or by calling 1300 015 406 by June 30.
Group Homes Australia's founder and executive director Tamar Krebs co-designed the unique retreat with dementia experts Dr Meredith Gresham and Jackie Pool.
The retreat is based on the revived concept, "rementia".
Unlike any other Australian short-stay dementia program, the Rementia Together Retreat is disrupting post-diagnostic care by re-positioning dementia (meaning "away from the mind" in Latin) to rementia ("to return to the mind" in Latin).
Ms Krebs said the major increase in the number of people living with dementia in the coming years was due to impact much of society.
"For every person living with dementia, there is almost always one more - the person supporting them," she said.
"We need to help both people live beyond their diagnosis and return to their sense of purpose, relevance and meaning.
"During our retreat, our leaders help connect people with their sense of self and, consequently, rementia."
The program is led by Group Homes Australia's program director Donna Ward, who experienced the challenges of her own mother's dementia diagnosis because they did not receive support.
She said a retreat offering essential knowledge and support would have been invaluable to her family.
"For most of us, the dementia diagnosis is terrifying for both the person being diagnosed and their family and friends," Ms Ward said.
"The Rementia Together Retreat is designed specifically to overcome this fear.
"It's been carefully curated to provide real, lasting change in how both people understand dementia; to flip the script on its head, and channel the fear into empowerment," she said.
