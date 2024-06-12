South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

NSW to invest $21.3 million in Australian-first Aboriginal birthing centre

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated June 13 2024 - 5:39pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senior Aboriginal midwife at Waminda, Melanie Briggs, said the centre has been lobbying for government funding for years to deliver a Birthing on Country program. File image.
Senior Aboriginal midwife at Waminda, Melanie Briggs, said the centre has been lobbying for government funding for years to deliver a Birthing on Country program. File image.

The NSW Government will fund Australia's first Aboriginal owned midwifery-led free standing birth centre, allowing South Coast women to give birth in a culturally safe environment away from hospital settings.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.