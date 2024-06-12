Escape the winter blues with A Midsummer Night's Dream

One of Shakespeare's best loved plays, A Midsummer Night's Dream, is being performed at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre on Thursday, June 20 as part of the 2024 season.
And this family-friendly tale of young love, cheeky fairies, and earnest performing tradies is being presented by the renowned Bell Shakespeare Company.
Directed by Peter Evans, the production takes Shakespeare's classic comedy and gives it new life, brimming with magic, mirth and mayhem.
"I'm delighted we're able to give this production a second chance after we sadly had to cancel many of the dates in 2021," said Evans, Bell Shakespeare's artistic director.
"Our cast and crew went through quarantine but only made it to the Northern Territory and Queensland due to border closures and lockdowns elsewhere, so we're focusing on the states and territories we missed out on to give audiences an opportunity to see it.
"A Midsummer Night's Dream is very special to me, and whether you are revisiting an old friend in this play or are brand new to Shakespeare, it is a play to treasure," he said.
Evans focuses on the play within the play, looking at the illusion of theatre and performance itself, with the assistance of movement director Nigel Poulton.
It is a highly physical production with eight actors playing multiple parts, set to take audiences on a whirlwind journey.
Making her mainstage debut, Ahunim Abebe will perform as Hermia, alongside Isabel Burton (Helena), Mike Howlett (Demetrius) and Laurence Young (Lysander).
Returning cast members include Ella Prince (Puck), Kyle Morrison (Oberon/Theseus/Flute) and Imogen Sage (Titania/Hippolyta/Quince).
Together they have put together a delightfully funny and moving play about a time when love is in the air in Athens - and it's contagious.
Besides the royal wedding, which is just days away, there are young lovers dreaming of enchanted futures together.
Hermia and Lysander are besotted with one another, while Helena adores Demetrius.
The only snag is that Demetrius loves Hermia - and he's got Hermia's father on his side, so nobody is happy.
Determined to be together, Hermia and Lysander meet in a moonlit forest, with plans to elope.
Following hot on their heels is Demetrius, who in turn is pursued by a lovelorn Helena.
But the young lovers are not alone in the forest, as Nick Bottom and his hapless bunch of tradies have gathered to rehearse a play to be performed at the royal wedding.
And, hidden from human eyes, a mischievous sprinkling of fairies are also in the forest that night.
The three worlds collide in an explosion of comic confusion that throws the future of all the lovers into jeopardy.
Tickets are available here or by calling 4429 5757
