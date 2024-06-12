Illawarra's three Skillaroos are gearing up for global battle in France

You've probably heard of the Socceroos and maybe even the Jillaroos. What about the Skillaroos?
Three young Illawarra Skillaroos are out to change that before they head to the international WorldSkills competition in Lyon, France come September.
In the preparation, they've been racking up more success against international competition and wising up on how they'll approach the "skills Olympics".
Bricklayer Ethan Everett didn't just win gold in his category at the Global Skills Challenge, he came away with the "best in nation" award from the 32-strong Australian team.
The four-day event pitted competitors against each other in a simulated competition designed to put their skills to the test in their chosen skill or trade.
Like Everett, industrial mechanic Michael Bowen took home gold from his event in Melbourne while Towradgi hairdresser Hannah Gerritsen tied for second-place with a competitor from China.
All three are wary of the competitive threat the country with the world's second-largest population presents.
Hannah explained succinctly: "China always has been the one to beat. We work fulltime, go to TAFE, and then do extra hours of training multiple times during the week.
"The Chinese competitors just train - day in, day out."
Michael, who lives in Bomaderry and works in Nowra, spends a day at North Wollongong TAFE with his mentor David Baldwin every week.
"I now have an expectation of where I need to be," the 19-year-old said.
Unlike the other two competitors from the Illawarra, he won't be competing again before the big international event in Lyon.
Ethan is headed to Denmark soon, having already spent time in China.
"This is all a dream. I never thought I'd get to France," he admitted.
Hannah, who set out on the World Skills course two years ago, now offers advice to the newest intake of apprentices.
"I have received so much support - from my family, from my boss Belinda (Cooper) at Belinda's Hair Creations and my expert Donna Demaria from Port Macquarie. Of course I'm always going to help out anyone interested."
She also counts her talented Skillaroo teammates as "super supportive", having first met at Regionals in 2022.
"Now everything's getting more intense," the 20-year-old said. "I'll be spending quite a few nights training on the mannequins out the back, I think."
