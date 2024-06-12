Free disposal offered for items damaged in last week's floods

Shoalhaven residents can dispose of flood-damaged waste free of charge at any of Shoalhaven Council's recycling and waste depots during normal depot opening days and times.
Council has decided to waive its waste depot disposal fees for flood-damaged waste effective immediately, to help the community with the costs of cleaning up from the intense rain and flash flooding of last week.
The full fee waiver applies until Tuesday, June 25.
Residents will be required to sign a declaration at the waste depot that the waste being disposed is a result of flooding from the rain event that impacted areas across the Shoalhaven.
The waiver covers damaged building materials, furniture, garden debris and any other flood-related products.
Shoalhaven Council's website gives a list of depots and operating hours.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.