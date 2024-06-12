South Coast Register
Free disposal offered for items damaged in last week's floods

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated June 12 2024 - 1:02pm, first published 12:58pm
Shoalhaven residents can dispose of flood-damaged waste free of charge at any of Shoalhaven Council's recycling and waste depots during normal depot opening days and times.

