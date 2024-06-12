Berry locals to embark on 4,500km road trip, raising money for the Cancer Council

Berry locals Wayne Barrett and Stephen Lead are about to set off on a 4,500-kilometre road trip to central Australia in a car about to turn over 300,000 kilometres, as they raise money for the Cancer Council.
Joining the annual Shitbox Car Rally convoy from Melbourne to Alice Springs, which takes seven days, the pair will drive Mr Barrett's 2004 Peugeot, but first they have to make it to the starting line in Melbourne's CBD by Saturday, June 15.
Calling their team 'Spark Not Found', their vehicle is ironically easily identifiable by the super-sized 3D-printed spark plug on the roof.
Mr Lead said that although he felt the car looked too neat for the rally, Mr Barrett was more concerned about its ability to make the trip at all.
In the last 14 years the Box Car Rally raised over $46 million for the Cancer Council, while Mr Barrett and Mr Lead so far raised over $13,000 and are still accepting donations for their journey.
Some major sponsors include McGoldrick Estate Agents Berry, Worklife Berry, On The Ball Plumbing and Premium Tyre Service Nowra, who donated six brand new tyres to the vehicle.
"I'd been looking into it for a few years and followed along on Facebook and although it first of all seemed like a fun thing to do, it's also worthwhile and we're raising loads of money for charity," Mr Lead said.
In honour of his Dad, Mr Barrett will take a sentimental car registration plate "HB1" originally from the UK, which is the same initials as his late father, Howard Barrett.
The plate was transferred from a local bakery family back to the council in the area, and ended up on the mayor's car, which Howard Barrett would often tease was his car, based on the matching initials.
"My Dad was never involved in politics or anything when I was a kid, but eventually 40 years later, one of his friends introduced him to the local council and he eventually went for Mayor and won," Mr Barrett said.
"At my Dad's funeral a school friend of his came up to me and gave me the very first original plate that he'd found at the garage in the council chambers."
"Steve photoshopped it onto the front of the car for the rally of course, but we'll have the plate with us.
"It makes me feel that he's coming with me as well since it was something we would always talk about."
Out of about 200 cars, with two people per vehicle, entrants are grouped in teams of seven rally cars to accompany each other on their trip to Alice Springs.
For those wanting to follow along online, or donate, the team will post updates as often as possible to www.facebook.com/SparkNotFound
