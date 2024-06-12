South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Wool Road sink hole repairs could take 10 months to complete

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated June 12 2024 - 1:06pm, first published 11:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bay and Basin residents could be dealing with traffic disruptions for up to 10 months while a sink hole on The Wool Road at Old Erowal Bay is repaired.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.