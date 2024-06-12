South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

City relocations to the Shoalhaven up 150 per cent from last year, new report shows

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
June 12 2024 - 10:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City relocations to the Shoalhaven up 150 per cent from last year, new report shows
City relocations to the Shoalhaven up 150 per cent from last year, new report shows

The Shoalhaven has observed a 150 per cent increase in people migrating to the region in the 12-months to March 2024 compared to the same time last year, a recent report outlined.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.