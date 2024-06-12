City relocations to the Shoalhaven up 150 per cent from last year, new report shows

The Shoalhaven has observed a 150 per cent increase in people migrating to the region in the 12-months to March 2024 compared to the same time last year, a recent report outlined.
According to the Regional Movers Index, which analyses the movements of Commonwealth Bank customers between capital cities and regional areas, the report outlined more people are moving to regional areas than vice versa.
Numbers have surged in the first quarter of 2024, hitting its second highest level in six years, with millennials leading the move.
For all movements across Australia, 2.6 per cent of regional relocations recorded in the RMI migrated to the Shoalhaven in the first quarter of 2024, compared to the Sunshine Coast which took a 16 per cent share.
The report stated there was a clear preference for a regional sea change, and eastern states accounted for the most significant influx of relocations.
Sydney-siders were the most likely to take to a regional lifestyle, with a lions share 67 per cent of resident outflows (residents vacating) in the 12 months to March 2024, albeit down from 89 per cent 12-months previously.
Regional Australia Institute (RAI) CEO, Liz Ritchie, said figures outlined the a regional renaissance that was far from over, with 24 per cent more people moving from the city to regions, than in the other direction.
"People are voting with their feet and making a very conscious decision to live in regional Australia," Ms Ritchie said.
"Whilst the pandemic supercharged this movement, the regional lifestyle is continuing to prove highly desirable for thousands of people, especially those from cities.
"This movement in population can no longer be seen as a quirky flow-on affect from the lockdown years.
"A societal shift is underway. This sustained trend provides tangible evidence regarding the importance of investing in and supporting the regions, to ensure communities have the services, skills, and infrastructure they need for their growing populations."
