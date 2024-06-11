No injuries as RFS members extinguish two car fires in recent days

Rural Fire Service volunteers have attended two car fires in recent days.
The first was along Burrier Road at Burrier, when an abandoned car was found well alight just after 11pm on Wednesday, June 5.
Volunteers from the West Nowra brigade attended and extinguished the burning dual cab ute, with no injuries.
Then on the morning of Sunday, June 8, a car caught fire while driving along Bolong Road at Bomaderry.
The fire started in the engine, and all occupants managed to escape without injury.
