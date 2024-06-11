South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Trains return to the South Coast line for the afternoon commute

GE
By Glenn Ellard
June 11 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Trains are running again between Kiama and Bomaderry on the South Coast Line after urgent track repairs earlier today (Tuesday, June 11).

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.