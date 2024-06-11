Trains return to the South Coast line for the afternoon commute

Trains are running again between Kiama and Bomaderry on the South Coast Line after urgent track repairs earlier today (Tuesday, June 11).
Trains were replaced by buses earlier in the day between Kiama and Bomaderry due to urgent track repairs between Kiama and Berry.
Passengers are advised to listen to announcements and check information displays for service updates.
For the latest public transport information, visit www.transportnsw.info or download a transport app.
