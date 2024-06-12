Wind in the Willows characters set to grace the Nowra Players stage in June

The Much loved storybook Wind in The Willows by Kenneth Grahame is set for the stage, presented by Nowra Players this June.
From June 15 to 29 the beloved woodland creatures will come to Nowra, with a special musical score by Richard John.
Co-directed by Lesley Carter and Laura Oliver-Graham The Wind in The Willows production is made up of a cast of 33, aged between nine and 20-years-old.
Ms Carter said they have a fabulous team and cast behind the production, and the costumes and makeup have been a particular highlight for many involved, as they've been transformed into badgers, toads, rats and other swamp and woodland creatures.
The story follows Mole, Ratty, and Badger as help Mr. Toad, with his motorcar fascination, which often gets himself into trouble.
"It's a tale of rivalry between the bad guys, the wild wooders and river bankers, with squirrels and rabbits, as well as Mr Toad, Badger, Ratty and Mole," Ms Carter said.
"We've got very talented kids onboard and we wanted something that was more acting rather than just a pantomime.
"They all have a chance to get on stage, have a sing and everyone has a line or three to say.
"They all really shine, even if it's just for a moment."
The show production includes a projection on the back of the stage to set the scene, as well as hand made props, including motorcars.
"Mr Toad is a very spoilt aristocratic toad, and he's smashed quite a few cars," Ms Carter said.
The show be held at the Players Theatre, Meroo St. Bomaderry with an approximate run time of two hours.
Ms Carter encouraged anyone and everyone to come along to see the nostalgic show, whether audience members know a cast member or not, it's set to be a production everyone can enjoy.
For more ticket information, click here.
