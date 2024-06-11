One of the world's leading authors attending the Berry Writers Festival

One of the world's most acclaimed authors, John Maxwell (J M) Coetzee, is taking part in the Berry Writers Festival later this year.
The winner of the 2003 Nobel Prize for Literature is among a long list of noted authors, poets and essayists who will be part of the festival running from October 25 to 27.
Others taking part in the lineup blending fiction, poetry, memoir and explorations of big ideas by noted thought leaders include Grace Tame and David Marr.
The festival's artistic director, former publisher and literary agent Mary Cunnane, said the event would be a memorable one.
"Words open the world and allow us to tell our stories and understand the lives of others," she said.
"It is this spirit of openness, inclusivity, and exploration that will animate the 2024 Berry Writers Festival and deliver a weekend of memorable experiences.''
The Festival will present more than 60 major and emerging authors and noted thinkers, including novelists Michael Robotham, Madeline Gray, John Morrissey and Sally Hepworth, musician and writer Nardi Simpson, journalist and author Chris Masters, novelist and poet Julie Janson, and The Guardian editor Lenore Taylor.
David Marr will deliver the festival's opening address.
"The Berry Writers Festival is everything writers or readers could want," said author Ceridwen Dovey.
"It's embedded in a close-knit community who are passionate about books and ideas, and being part of the festival is a joy and an honour.
"It's an experience that is nourishing and stimulating for authors as well as audiences," she said.
The 2024 festival program will be bigger and even more diverse than the inaugural event in 2022.
A special schools day on Thursday, October 24 will see noted children's authors Kirli Saunders, Nathan Luff and Maryam Master bringing their stories to local primary schools.
In collaboration with the South Coast Writers Centre, the festival will host New Voices of the South Coast: A Showcase for Debut Writers on Sunday, October 27 for new and emerging local literary talent.
Berry Writers Festival president James Robinson said the event was "for writers, readers and people who believe in the power of storytelling, sharing ideas and healthy debate".
"We have been greatly helped by a community of enthusiastic volunteers and many wonderful supporters, which has enabled the festival to become a highlight on the Shoalhaven's expanding calendar of exciting events," he said.
The full festival program will be announced on August 15, with tickets going on sale later that month.
