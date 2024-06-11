18 Lyrebird Avenue, Nowra

This sturdy brick home offers the perfect blend of sophistication, comfort, and convenience.
Elegant Tasmanian oak timber flooring flows seamlessly throughout the entry, kitchen, dining, and family rooms, creating an atmosphere of warmth and refinement.
The heart of the home lies in the centrally located, well-equipped kitchen, which features ample bench space, with a breakfast bar, and additional cabinetry for extra storage.
The spacious four-bedroom layout is designed with family living in mind.
The large main suite is located at the front of the residence, and provides a true retreat with an ensuite and both walk-in and built-in wardrobes.
The remaining three bedrooms are located at the rear of the residence, and feature built-in wardrobes and ceiling fans.
Entertain with ease in the covered outdoor area, ideal for hosting gatherings or enjoying quiet evenings with the manicured lawn and established gardens as a picturesque backdrop.
Raised vegetable garden beds and fruit trees allow you to cultivate your own fresh produce right at home.
The fully fenced and gated backyard provides privacy and added security, and the double garage offers convenient drive-through access.
To top it all off, you can stay comfortable year-round thanks to the split-system reverse cycle air-conditioning.
