South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times
Review

Mud, glorious mud: Gerringong's Winter Wine Festival a hit with crowds

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated June 11 2024 - 4:58pm, first published 10:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pacific Avenue (main) with Sam Margin from The Rubens and festivalgoers at the Winter Wine Festival in Gerringong on June 8 and 9, 2024. Pictures by Sylvia Liber, Nadine Morton
Pacific Avenue (main) with Sam Margin from The Rubens and festivalgoers at the Winter Wine Festival in Gerringong on June 8 and 9, 2024. Pictures by Sylvia Liber, Nadine Morton

Mud, glorious mud, and a whole lot of great, local live music had Gerringong pumping on the weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Nadine Morton covers emergency services and breaking news for the Illawarra Mercury. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.