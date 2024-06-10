Buses replace trains between Bomaderry and Kiama today

Buses are replacing trains between Kiama and Bomaderry on the South Coast Line due to urgent track repairs between Kiama and Berry.
Passengers are advised to allow plenty of extra travel time.
Passengers are also advised to listen to announcements and check information displays for service updates.
For the latest public transport information, visit www.transportnsw.info or download a transport app.
