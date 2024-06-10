Severe weather warning issued for much of south east NSW

A severe weather warning has been issued for much of south-eastern NSW, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting damaging winds.
It says a vigorous cold front will move across the southeast of the state today (Tuesday, June 11) and tomorrow, when vigorous northwest to westerly winds will affect elevated areas and their immediate downwind slopes.
Strong winds averaging 50 to 60kmh with damaging wind gusts to around 90kmh are possible from this afternoon for parts of the Snowy Mountains district, southern parts of the ACT, as well as elevated areas further east from the Central Tablelands to inland of the South Coast.
In the Shoalhaven the winds are expected to be northwesterly at 25 to 35kmh during today, turning westerly at 35 to 50kmh in the late evening.
That is expected to continue tomorrow, with westerly winds at 35 to 55kmh decreasing to 30 to 45kmh in the morning then turning southwesterly 25 to 35kmh in the middle of the day.
