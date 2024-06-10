Disaster and flood recovery assistance announced for eligible Shoalhaven residents

Following last week's severe weather event (June 6) across NSW, flood recovery support has been announced for residents in affected areas, including those in the Shoalhaven.
The federal and state government announced the assistance measures would be provided through the Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA).
Support includes:
Federal Minister for Emergency Management, Senator the Hon Murray Watt said the extent of the flooding impact was still being assessed.
"This event has caused widespread damage across communities, with flash flooding closing roads, cutting off communities and inundating homes," Minister Watt said.
"The NSW Government is continuing to assess the situation and is adapting as we gain a clearer picture of the impact of this disaster, and the Australian Government stands ready to respond to any requests for assistance."
Other areas disaster assistance is now available include the Camden, Kiama, Shellharbour, Wingecarribee and Wollongong Local Government Areas (LGAs).
Financial assistance information, including replacing lost documents and other recovery support, residents are advised to go to www.nsw.gov.au/emergency/recovery.
For primary producer grants or to apply for a concessional loan, visit www.raa.nsw.gov.au
NSW Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib said the NSW SES were out assessing damage and assisting communities.
"While the work continues to assess the impacts of these storms and floods, the NSW Government is working with the Australian Government to unlock assistance for communities that need help now," Minister Dib said.
"Thank you to the NSW SES and all volunteers who have been working night and day to responded to this severe weather event."
"We're supporting these communities to recover from this severe weather event, given many were also impacted in April this year."
Additional information on disaster assistance can be found through the Disaster Assist website at www.disasterassist.gov.au.
