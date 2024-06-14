Guidance is available when it comes to funerals

My parents were always practical people.
So as the years passed by they arranged their own funerals to be as simple and cost-effective as possible.
The plan was that after one of them passed the body was to be collected, taken away for a quick cremation, then the ashes returned to a family member - no fuss, no fanfare, and no funeral.
My father argued that funerals cost money, and he would rather those funds be distributed among his children.
When he died two years ago his wishes were carried out, but many of his friends and family members were left with an exaggerated feeling of loss because we did not have the chance to share our grief with others.
Fortunately, we wee able to hire near where the family lived for decades, and a group of use managed to get together to mourn, laugh, share stories and basically support each other.
Funerals often throw up these sort of issues, balancing the wishes of the individual who has passed away, with the needs of others.
There are a growing number of enterprises in the funeral industry that are advocating for no frills, no ceremony, no attendance cremations, but the question of what is being lost and what is being gained is due to be discussed at the Nowra Library.
Whether you hold firmly onto traditional beliefs or you are seeking new ways, the library is encouraging people to join civil funeral celebrant, Annette Tesoriero, in an engaging and respectful workshop and presentation.
It is aimed at inspiring people to ponder their responsibility for not only their mortal remains, but also for those loved ones mourning their passing.
The free event is being held at the Nowra Library from 10am to noon on Wednesday, June 19.
You can register at https://bit.ly/Do-Funerals-Matter or call 4429 3705.
- Glenn Ellard, acting editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.