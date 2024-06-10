Arts, exhibitions and markets: See what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

Beloved characters from The Wind in The Willows are coming to the Nowra Players stage, including Mr. Toad, gruff old Badger and wily Water Rat. Originally written by Kenneth Grahame, it has been adapted for the stage by Tony Nicholls and a special musical score by Richard John. This enchanting tale will be held from June 15 to June 29, warming hearts and creating a memorable show for parents and kids across the Shoalhaven to enjoy.