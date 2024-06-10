South Coast Register
Arts, exhibitions and markets: See what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

By Staff Reporters
Updated June 10 2024 - 12:42pm, first published 12:37pm
Picture supplied by Jervis Bay Maritime Museum & Gallery.
The Craft of Design

Until June 23

The Jervis Bay Maritime Museum will host an array of international fashion designs, bringing glitz and glamour to the Shoalhaven for 'The Craft of Design exhibition. Featuring designs worn by Nicole Kidman, Queen Mary of Denmark, Taylor Swift, Dita Von Teese and Miranda Kerr, this collection of works explores designs from iconic Australian designers Collette Dinnigan and Romance Was Born.

