Arts, exhibitions and markets: See what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

The Jervis Bay Maritime Museum will host an array of international fashion designs, bringing glitz and glamour to the Shoalhaven for 'The Craft of Design exhibition. Featuring designs worn by Nicole Kidman, Queen Mary of Denmark, Taylor Swift, Dita Von Teese and Miranda Kerr, this collection of works explores designs from iconic Australian designers Collette Dinnigan and Romance Was Born.
Start your Sunday with a Vinyasa Flow yoga session overlooking a spectacular view of Bundanon. Starting at 9am, with bookings required and a bring your own yoga mat policy, you'll be taught by a local yoga instructor, either Taylor from Yonder Movement or Anna Smallwood from Roaming Yogis as they take you through a class.
The Country Club St Georges Basin are hosting another rockin' event, featuring Australia's most authentic sounding Beatle tribute band, Beatle Magic. The perfect opportunity for Beatles fans young and old, and tickets from $25 per person, the Beatle Magic Show is one not to miss. Doors open at 7pm for the show to begin at 8 and tickets can be purchased online through The Country Club.
Bundanon's latest exhibition, Tales of Land & Sea features a collection of three distinct projects to explore, mythological narratives, migration and the diasporic experience, telling the story of migration and movement across land and sea.
Beloved characters from The Wind in The Willows are coming to the Nowra Players stage, including Mr. Toad, gruff old Badger and wily Water Rat. Originally written by Kenneth Grahame, it has been adapted for the stage by Tony Nicholls and a special musical score by Richard John. This enchanting tale will be held from June 15 to June 29, warming hearts and creating a memorable show for parents and kids across the Shoalhaven to enjoy.
The Nowra Fresh Food Market features fresh produce from across the south coasts growers, makers and farmers. Located in the heart of Nowra at Harry Sawkins Park, attendees can find fruit, vegetables, herbs, spices and so much more, from 1pm to 5pm.
The Berry Farmers Market brings fresh produce straight from the farm every Thursday afternoon, as well as preserves, baked goods, dinner and more. Now held at a new location, the Berry Bowling Club, from 2pm to 5pm and some stall holders opt to stay until 6pm. Stall holders include, Rita's Farm, Strong Organics, Produce From Orange, Flour Water Salt, Gung's Gourmet Thai, Kangaroo Valley Gourmet and many more.
