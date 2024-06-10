Greg Crofts recognised for scouting out a more viable future

It was 1975 when Greg Crofts and the scouting movement first crossed paths: "My boys got into it, so I did, too."
Almost 50 years on and he's still involved, perhaps not quite as deeply as previously, but he is still a regular fixture at Kiama's Scout Hall.
From the heady days of the early 2000s when he filled the role of the Shoalhaven's District Commissioner (2004-06) and Assistant District Commissioner for Illawarra South (2006-09), Mr Crofts has contributed significantly to the movement in Sydney before finding his way to Kiama with his wife, Maryree.
Initially the group leader, Mr Crofts has "let the younger ones come through" and now sits comfortably as the group's adviser, having rejuvenated not just the membership but the hall, too.
"The hall was in a bad state of disrepair but over 16 years we've raised more than $70,000 - with a lot of help from the Lions and Rotary."
