Gillian Avery has provided more than just warmth for people in need

A broken neck has not been enough to stop Gillian Avery's charity work, that has provided thousands of quilts for people sleeping rough.
That work has been recognised with a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the General Division for service to the community through charitable organisations.
However it almost stopped in October last year when she tripped while carrying bags of quilts and home starter packs to be donated to people in need.
In Mrs Avery's own words "I crash tacked the front door head on", breaking two vertebrae and leaving her a paraplegic.
But that did nothing to dent her spirit or determination.
"I'm still going to do charity work, not matter bloody what," she said.
While spending seven months in hospital the medical staff tried to get Mrs Avery to use rehabilitation equipment, but she refused.
"I'm not bloody well doing that, bring me a sewing machine," she told the staff, offering to make them scrub tops.
Mrs Avery started sewing 53 years ago when pregnant with her oldest son Stephen, and she wanted pretty clothes but not the usual maternity wear that was popular at the time.
Her mother game her a sewing machines and a pattern and told her to "go for it" - unlocking an unexpected passion.
"I just loved sewing, and I've never stopped sewing all my life," Mrs Avery said.
For years she made clothes for her family, and for a while made costumes for the Albatross Musical Theatre company.
Then in early 2000 she started making warm patchwork quilts for people who were homeless, sleeping rough, or in need.
She said her reasoning was simple - "If you've had a good life you've got to give a bit back, so I'm paying it forward."
Thousands of quilts have been distributed through charitable organisations across the state, with Mrs Avery stipulating just one rule.
"Everywhere I give them, I'm letting them know I'm giving them free to use, so you can't charge for them," she said.
But as the years have progressed she has moved on from just making and donating quilts, starting with also making up toiletries bags to help people regain their dignity.
For people moving into their first homes Mrs Avery put together starter packs including dinner sets, cutlery, jugs, toasters, towels, rea towels, sandwich makers, tongs, can openers, cleaning products and toiletries to "give them a little starter kit when they come off the streets".
She said the reward was simple.
"The gratification you get out of it is you're keeping someone warm, you're doing something nice for somebody, and they appreciate it."
Distributing her donations has taken Mrs Avery all over the state, where she has seen many confronting things.
At a refuge in Gosford she saw 14 women and "I cried when I saw some of them were older than me."
While making a quilts and supplying starter kits does not come cheaply, Mrs Avery receives no government assistance, and say she would not accept it if it was offered.
Instead the 78-year-old raises money to buy supplies through her crafts - making and selling a range of items including jewellery and intricately decorated ostrich eggs.
"Everything I make goes to help people in need," she said.
Despite touching thousands of lives over the past 20-years or so. Mrs Avery was quick to play down her work.
On winning her award, she said she was "excited by it but humbled, because there's a lot of people who do a lot more than I do."
