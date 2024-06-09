Charlie Schusser recognised for decades battling fires in two states

Charlie Schusser has seen and fought a lot of fires - from the Victorian Ash Wednesday fires in 1983 to the Black Summer blazes.
And his 44 years as a volunteer fire fighter, mostly with the Falls Creek Rural Fire Brigade, have resulted in him being awarded the Australian Fire Service Medal.
However when he received an email informing him of the award "I thought it was a hoax," Mr Schusser said.
That was until he got a telephone call from Parliament House.
"It came out of the blue, I'm just an ordinary fire fighter."
Mr Schusser started his work as a volunteer fire fighter in Victoria, joining the Country Fire Authority in Numurkah in 1981 when a relative took him to the local fire station.
"It was something to do for the community," he said.
That community service continued after Mr Schusser moved to the Shoalhaven in 1990 to be closer to his mother in Nowra.
He immediately joined the Falls Creek Brigade, and over the following years served in the operational roles of deputy captain, senior deputy captain and captain.
In 2009, he qualified as an airbase operator and in 2010 took on the role of brigade training officer.
He is currently captain and brigade training officer for the Falls Creek Volunteer Rural Fire Brigade.
At 68, the retired truck mechanic said he would "keep going as long as I'm fit and able, because I love doing it".
"It's still fun to do, and we love going out and meeting all the people in the community," Mr Schusser said.
He is also looking forward to notching up 50 years volunteering to fight fires, battling "pretty much every fire that's been through".
Mr Schusser has been active in major bush fire campaigns including Barrengarry 1993-94, Black Christmas 2000-01, Sale 2003, Canberra 2003, Victoria 2006, Coonabarabran 2013, Deans Gap 2013 and Black Summer 2019-20.
As an airbase operator he has also taken on roles refilling aircraft with fire retardant for water bombing operations, from bases at Richmond, Grafton, Tumut, Ulladulla, HMAS Albatross, Yawal and Burrier.
In the process "I've had a few scary moments, but as long as you take it sensibly and look after yourself, and everyone looks after each other, it's generally okay," Mr Schusser said.
The reliance of proper training is typical for Mr Schusser.
As a training officer, Mr Schusser is at the Falls Creek Station almost every Sunday.
He is a role model, confidante and advisor for members, and the fire ground benefits from his extensive experience and calm approach to unexpected situations.
He also has the respect of local residents for providing advice and guidance and the assistance of the brigade, to reduce bush fire hazards and promote bushfire awareness.
Over the past four years, Mr Schusser has also organised events for Shoalhaven residents with special needs, rallying other brigade members to provide joy for these young people and their families.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.