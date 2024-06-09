Recognition for improving Navy and Army aircrew training at HMAS Albatross

Lieutenant Commander Tim Craig has been awarded a Conspicuous Service Medal (CSM) for his work as the training Officer at the Navy's 723 Squadron, based at HMAS Albatross.
Working in the Joint Helicopter School, Lieutenant Commander Craig designed and implemented improvements to course scheduling and delivery for the Royal Australian Navy and Australian Army aircrew.
He also led the Joint Helicopter School's instructors in challenging established practices in order to deliver high quality training to produce more trainees in less time.
In the process he assured the Royal Australian Navy and Australian Army aircrew capability requirements, ensuring Australia has the next generation of helicopter aircrew it needs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.