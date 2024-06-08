Flood warning remains for St Georges Basin despite weather settling

A minor flood warning remains in place for St Georges Basin, as the weather settles down after the big wet of the past few days.
The Bureau of Meteorology said no significant rainfall was expected over the coming week, but the warning remained.
The northern Shoalhaven was hardest hit during the rain event, with Vincentia recording 317mm of rain over the 48 hours from Thursday morning to Saturday morning.
It was closely followed by 307mm at Currarong, 273mm at Foxground, 239mm at Cringila, 231mm at Port Kembla and 216mm at Nowra.
However the rain was heaviest further south during Friday and into the night.
The 24 hours to 9am today (Saturday, June 8) included 90mm at Ulladulla, 87mm at Porters Creek, 75mm at Jerrawangala and 61mm at Tomerong.
The bureau said the low causing the rain had moved southeast away from Australia, dragging the heavy rain offshore.
However there were still concerns in some areas as water moved through catchment areas, including St Georges Basin - resulting in the flood warning remaining in place.
The Bureau of Meteorology has urged people to stay up to date with weather warning and forecasts at www.bom.gov.au or the BOM weather app.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.