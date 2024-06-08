South Coast Register
'It's all I know': teenage vulnerability is recognised in Young Archie comp

Briannah Devlin
By Briannah Devlin
Updated June 9 2024 - 10:59am, first published 8:00am
Year 12 Oxley College student Connor Plummer is a finalist in this year's young Archie competition. Picture by Briannah Devlin
Connor Plummer always looks within and brings the personal to life in his paintings, particularly exploring the mental health of teenage boys.

Briannah Devlin

Briannah Devlin

Journalist

I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.

