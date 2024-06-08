'It's all I know': teenage vulnerability is recognised in Young Archie comp

Connor Plummer always looks within and brings the personal to life in his paintings, particularly exploring the mental health of teenage boys.
The subject was something he felt was "overlooked" in art, and that the stereotypes needed to be challenged.
The Oxley College student decided to explore this in his work A Boy Called Dean, which has been chosen as a finalist for the Young Archie exhibition at the Art Gallery of NSW.
"It's all I've really known - I've wanted to have a genuinely emotional artwork, I wanted to explain something personal," he said.
It showed his friend Dean and his sensitivities despite his tough exterior, his artist statement said.
He is depicted upside down so viewers stop to consider the "teenage experience", and to "flip what we know on its head", it continued.
Connor is one of 70 finalists chosen from more than 4000 entries.
The competition invites artists between the ages of five and 18 to submit a portrait of someone who is special to them.
"It's amazing, I'm over the moon," the Year 12 student said.
"I always wanted to be a finalist and for it to happen is kind of surreal."
Painting was the opportunity for self-expression, and the chance to connect with his subjects, he said.
"That's the beauty of his painting that he's able to project and display his viewpoint and what he feels," Oxley College art teacher Matthew Bentham said.
Often painting family members and friends, the budding artist is thinking about studying at art school.
Connor's art teacher Sara Aitken said it was "extraordinary" to see his growth over the years and she was "really excited" and "super proud" of the Young Archie recognition.
He was also a finalist in the Young Archie competition at the Goulburn Regional Art Gallery, and won this year's Portrait Prize at Oxley College.
The Young Archie exhibition will be displayed until September 8.
The winners of each age category will be announced on July 27.
