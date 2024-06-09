Dread turns to dismay as wallaby beats Albion Park fox at its own game

It's not that often you get to witness a wallaby outfoxing a fox, but it's happened at Albion Park.
The footage is a first for WIRES wildlife volunteers and they're still surprised by the lucky and unexpected find.
In the video shared with the Mercury, an adult fox is lying down when suddenly it bolts away with a swamp wallaby in hot pursuit.
Mange-affected wombats are the usual speciality of WIRES wildlife rescue volunteer Rebecca Daly, but when checking her wildlife camera footage recently she found the unusual chase.
"When I saw the fox casually sunning itself my immediate thought was the damage it must be causing to local native wildlife," she said.
"My disappointment soon turned to amazement when the fox looks around nervously before taking off, with a swamp wallaby hot on its heels.
"After some guttural growling by the wallaby off camera, the fox bolts back through frame again with the wallaby abruptly coming to a stop ... I was very impressed."
Wallabies and kangaroos may be known for many things, but WIRES spokesman John Grant said growling is often something people don't know about.
The marsupials will do it when they're angry, scared and being defensive, they do it to each other and also to different species.
The motion-activated camera that captured the encounter is used by volunteers to observe and confirm treatment of wombats that are part of the WIRES Community Mange Treatment campaign.
"We have viewed a lot of wombat footage and seen the occasional feral cat but never anything like this wallaby defending its territory" Mr Grant said.
"It is encouraging example of a native species challenging a priority pest, as listed by Department of Primary Industries."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.