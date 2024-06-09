South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times
Watch

Dread turns to dismay as wallaby beats Albion Park fox at its own game

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated June 9 2024 - 11:52am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A swamp wallaby chasing an adult fox at Albion Park, still images taken from CCTV. Footage by WIRES
A swamp wallaby chasing an adult fox at Albion Park, still images taken from CCTV. Footage by WIRES

It's not that often you get to witness a wallaby outfoxing a fox, but it's happened at Albion Park.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Nadine Morton covers emergency services and breaking news for the Illawarra Mercury. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.