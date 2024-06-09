When a musician revisits her teen diary, the result is entertainment magic

After winning the hearts of audiences across the country, South Coast singer-songwriter Kay Proudlove's wonderful comedy about the agony of growing up comes to the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre on Wednesday, June 19 as part of a national tour.
Dear Diary brings Kay's formidable talent and infectious personality to the stage and takes audiences on a journey into her teenage diaries through a collection of intimate and vulnerable stories and songs.
From first kisses and Spice Girls to lost gigs, found memories and frayed friendships, the show is a hilarious, sometimes painful revisiting of our teenage years, delving into the pressures and expectations of growing up.
"I'm looking forward to sharing Dear Diary with audiences and hearing their stories in return," Kay said.
"Since its premiere in 2022, I've had time to sink into what the show means to me and can't wait to put that on the stage."
Kay said the show's inspiration "came from moving house and stumbling across the journals of my teenage years."
"The entries were heartbreaking, funny and vulnerable, which to me is a winning combination when it comes to writing songs and making art.
"Delving into this time capsule of teenage Kay naturally led to making comparisons between the past and present.
"Dear Diary looks at what we hold on to in our lives (both physically and mentally), why we keep these things, and when it's the right time to let them go, if ever."
On the tour around Australia, audience responses to Dear Diary have been overwhelmingly positive.
An audience member from Perth said Kay's story was "so far from mine, but so relatable. Growing up, trying to find our place, being unkind to ourselves. Kay shared her story with wit, vulnerability, musical pizzazz, and some serious 90s nostalgia."
An indie-folk singer-songwriter from Wollongong, Kay has a remarkably agile, engaging, honest, soul-bearing voice and a wry, ice-dry sense of humour.
Her performance style is much like being invited into her lounge room, with songs that are truly stories set to melody, by turns relatable, humorous and heartbreaking.
Creating an intimacy between audience and performer through vulnerability, Kay's live show is likely to leave you wondering whether all of her songs are about you.
She has impressed audiences all over Australia including appearances at the Woodford Folk Festival, The National Folk Festival, Illawarra Folk Festival and Nannup Music Festival, as well as opening shows for the likes of Tim Freedman, Katie Noonan, William Crighton, 19-Twenty, Caiti Baker, Shaun Kirk, Hollie Col, The Northern Folk and Boat Keeper.
Dear Diary is being performed at 1pm and 8pm, and tickets are available here or 4429 5757.
