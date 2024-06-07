South Coast Register
Shoalhaven residents warned as high tide expected to peak Friday evening

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated June 7 2024 - 5:05pm, first published 5:03pm
Hay Avenue in Shoalhaven Heads at 9am, Friday June 7 was closed to traffic due to flooding. Picture by Holly McGuinness
Hay Avenue in Shoalhaven Heads at 9am, Friday June 7 was closed to traffic due to flooding. Picture by Holly McGuinness

Residents in low lying and coastal areas are warned this evening's high tide (Friday, June 7) could cause flood waters to rise again and to prepare with sandbags, as advised by the SES.

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

