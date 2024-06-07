Shoalhaven residents warned as high tide expected to peak Friday evening

Residents in low lying and coastal areas are warned this evening's high tide (Friday, June 7) could cause flood waters to rise again and to prepare with sandbags, as advised by the SES.
Many river heights across the Shoalhaven are rising as of 4pm on Friday, including the lower Shoalhaven River at Nowra Bridge, currently at 1.84 metres, and the upper Shoalhaven River Hillview weather station, Oallen at 3.38m and rising.
Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Jiwon Park said between 8pm and 10pm, residents should stay alert as tide levels increase and the tides peak is expected for the last three days.
Particular caution should be taken by residents around Sussex Inlet, St Georges Basin, Shoalhaven Heads and those in coastal and low lying areas.
"We have reached an evening tide level that is closest to the Highest Astronomical Tide (HAT) in the last two or three evenings," Mr Park said.
"This unfortunately coincided with heavy rain event with two factors leading up to this, the first being astronomical and the second meteorological."
The HAT is defined by the Australian Hydrographic Office as the highest level that can be predicted under average meteorological conditions.
"This rain bearing low pressure system we're experiencing and heavy rain in the area can create its own sea level rises," Mr Park said.
He said the low pressure system observed across the south coast coincided with the highest astronomical tide, and resulted in flood warnings across the region.
"With this, there are a couple of minor flood warnings at St Georges Basin, Sussex Inlet, and other areas close to Jervis Bay," he said.
"Flood warnings here were purely driven by this tidal effect rather than typical flood events.
For residents in need of sandbags call the SES on 132 500 and they will arrange a time and location to collect bags.
Additionally sandbag filling points are located at 41 Tasman Road in St Georges Basin, Thomspon Street in Sussex Inlet, the Lake Conjola Telstra Tower, Shoalhaven Heads Community Centre at Car Park and the Greenwell Point Men's Shed car park on the southern side of the access road.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.