Princes Highway at Bewong re-opened in both directions, drivers told to drive carefully

UPDATE: Princes Highway re-opened as of 5pm, Friday June 7.
Transport for NSW have advised The Princes Highway at Bewong has been reopened under stop/slow traffic conditions, after it was closed near Bottle Brush Road, as a result of water over the road.
For travellers further north, the Illawarra Highway is still closed between the M1 Princes Motorway and Tongarra Road at Albion Park.
Buses are replacing trains on the South Coast Line between Wollongong and Port Kembla due to flooding on the tracks and commuters are advised to allow for extra travel time.
Motorists should continue to plan ahead and exercise caution in flood-affected areas and not drive through flood water.
For emergency help in floods, storms and tsunamis, call the NSW SES on 132 500, and in life-threatening situations, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
