If it's flooded, forget it: Which roads to avoid tonight

As of Friday afternoon, June 7, various road closures are in place across the Shoalhaven, and drivers are urged to check routes before they travel via LiveTraffic.com.
Wild weather has continued throughout the day, damaging roads and resulting in minor flash flooding in the region.
Residents are reminded to take care when travelling, stay home where possible and not ever drive through flood waters, as reminded by the State Emergency Services.
If you need SES Emergency assistance call 132 500 or 000 if the emergency is life threatening.
