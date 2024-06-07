Work hours extended as project continues to remove bridge spoil

Work hours have been extended on the project removing excess spoil from a site on Bolong Road, Bomaderry.
When Transport for NSW announced the start of work removing the stockpile of material from the Nowra Bridge project's excavations, it said work hours on Monday to Friday would be 7am to 6pm.
But those hours were extended to 5am to 7pm on Wednesday, June 5.
Work will also be carried out during standard work hours on Saturdays between 8am and 1pm.
Transport for NSW said the hours would be in place for up to four months during removal of the material, some of it contaminated with asbestos.
It said work was being carried out in line with EPA and SafeWork NSW guidelines after small traces of asbestos-containing material were detected during routine testing.
"The testing was carried out as part of the process to determine the disposal strategy for the excess spoil, which is made up of material excavated from around the work area during construction of the project," a Transport spokesperson said.
Material removed from the site is being taken to a licensed waste facility in Western Sydney.
"Once the excess spoil is removed, the site will be landscaped and vegetated to be integrated into the broader landscape setting," the spokesperson said.
"The removal work will involve specialised workers using machinery to load the material onto trucks, with multiple trucks coming in and out of the Bolong Road site each day.
"The material will be wet down before being loaded into trucks, which ensures the safe removal of the spoil."
Motorists are advised to drive to conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
