Flood watch issued across the region, including St Georges Basin and Shoalhaven Heads

By Holly McGuinness
Updated June 7 2024 - 5:25pm, first published 10:44am
Picture sourced via Hazardwatch.org .
A Flood Watch and severe weather warning has been issued for parts of the Illawarra and South Coast, including Shoalhaven heads, St Georges Basin and Sanctuary Point.

