Flood watch issued across the region, including St Georges Basin and Shoalhaven Heads

A Flood Watch and severe weather warning has been issued for parts of the Illawarra and South Coast, including Shoalhaven heads, St Georges Basin and Sanctuary Point.
Residents across the south coast are told to watch and act as conditions may worsen amid severe weather and flash flooding risks increase.
Residents in Shoalhaven Heads on River Road, Hay Avenue (which is now closed due to flooding) and Whalf Road and Holiday Haven Caravan Park are advised to monitor for flash flooding on the Shoalhaven River in what is a rapidly changing situation.
Areas across Nowra, Terara and surrounds, especially in low lying areas close to the Shoalhaven River, are urged to carefully monitor conditions
The Bureau of Meteorology has advised heavy rainfall will continue across the Shoalhaven and may lead to flash flooding in southern parts of the Illawarra and South Coast, throughout Friday morning (June 7).
Scattered six-hourly rainfall totals between 40 and 60 mm are predicted with isolated totals around 100 mm possible, conditions are hoped to ease during the afternoon.
For emergency assistance call the SES 132 500, and if the situation is life threatening, call 000 immediately.
Authorities are urging drivers to find alternate routes to flooded roads and not drive through flood water.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.