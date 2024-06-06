Buses replace trains on South Coast line due to flooding

A limited bus service is replacing trains between Thirroul and Waterfall and between Wollongong and Port Kembla on the South Coast Line due to flooding on the tracks at various locations.
On the Southern Highlands Line, buses are replacing trains between Campbelltown and Moss Vale due to flooding between Bowral and Mittagong, and also at Picton.
However, buses cannot access access Douglas Park, Menangle and Menangle Park stations, due to Menangle Bridge being closed.
Passengers on both lines are advised to allow plenty of extra travel time.
Passengers are also advised to listen to announcements and check information displays for service updates.
For the latest public transport information, visit www.transportnsw.info or download a transport app.
