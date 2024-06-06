South Coast Register
Buses replace trains on South Coast line due to flooding

By Glenn Ellard
June 7 2024 - 9:38am
A limited bus service is replacing trains between Thirroul and Waterfall and between Wollongong and Port Kembla on the South Coast Line due to flooding on the tracks at various locations.

